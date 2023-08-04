World Stronger int'l commitment needed for global food security: Ambassador Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), emphasised the need for a stronger commitment and collective efforts from the international community to break the vicious cycle between conflict and poverty on August 3.

World Laos warns of heavy-rain-induced landslide, flooding risks Rain has been falling steadily in recent days, inundating hundreds of hectares of farmland and affecting thousands of families in the central Lao province of Savannnakhet, the Lao Meteorology and Hydrology Department has announced.

World Thai central bank raises interest rate to 9-year high The Bank of Thailand (BoT) raised its key interest rate to a nine-year high on August 2, amid concerns about possible inflation and political instability.

World Vietnamese top legislator’s visit to Indonesia holds strategic significance: scholar National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s upcoming official visit to Indonesia and his attendance at the General Assembly of the 44th ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) holds a strategic significance, said an Indonesian scholar.