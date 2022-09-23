Total fishery output reaches 6.75 million tonnes in nine months
Total fishery output in the first nine months of this year is estimated at 6.75 million tonnes, up 2.7% from the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.
A shrimp processing factory in Vietnam (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
The output comprises 3.87 million tonnes from aquaculture (up 7%) and 2.88 million tonnes from fishing (down 2.5%).
In the nine-month period, the export of fishery products brought home 7.6 billion USD, a surge of 37.3% year on year, meeting 84.8% of the yearly plan.
Fishery export revenue is likely to reach 10 billion USD this year, the ministry said./.