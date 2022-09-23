Business Thai Binh seeks investment from Republic of Korea A delegation from the northern province of Thai Binh, held a conference in Seoul on Sept. 22 to call for investment from RoK firms into the province.

Business Vinfast, Ahamove launch delivery service using e-bike Electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast and Ahamove Instant Services JSC have jointly launched AhaFast, the first electric bike-based delivery service in Vietnam.

Business Economic freedom strongly tied to success: EuroCham Vietnam's economic success story has been closely associated with improved economic freedom, which will likely remain a strong driving force for the country's socio-economic development in the future, said policymakers and experts during a conference organised by the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) in Hanoi on September 22.

Business Agricultural sector pushes green growth in 2021-30 action plan The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has recently approved an action plan for implementing the goals, tasks and solutions of the National Strategy on Green Growth for the period of 2021-30, and vision to 2050.