The 500-page memoir begins with stories of a 13-year-old boy whose family was separated during Vietnam’s struggle against American troops.

The boy grew up and became a war journalist, whose days often brought him close to death. Despite air raids that could prove deadly at any moment, the journalist always headed to the front to capture the latest news and snap photos for readers.

Born in 1952, Huong is the former General Director of the Vietnam News Agency.

After graduating from high school, he began a career as a journalist with the Agency and devoted his whole life to the profession.

As a war journalist, he witnessed and reported on several critical historical events for the nation.

It was he who took the famous photo of a Liberation Army tank heading towards Independence Palace at noon on April 30, 1975./.

