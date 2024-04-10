This year, the upcoming National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays are expected to last for five days, prompting travel service suppliers to design long tours with attractive promotion policies.

The Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival 2024 (from April 4-7) and the Vietnam International Travel Mart slated for April 11-14 in Hanoi are likely to “heat up” the tourism industry on the thresholds of the long holidays.

Many experts held that with the completion of many sections in the North-South Expressway, the flexible combination of many means of transportation in a tour will help optimise travel cost and increase tourists’ experiences.

This year’s summer is likely to continue to see a boom in self-sufficient travel, especially in the domestic market thanks to the increasing car owning trend. To meet this group of tourists’ demand, many travel firms have offer room and entertainment combos.

The railway sector has also braced for the peak tourism season by increasing trains and offering promotions for various priority groups./.

