Business VN-Index hits all-time high on large cap stocks The benchmark VN-Index on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HOSE) rose 7.12 points to a new peak of 1,305.1 points on May 25 morning as several large cap stocks made significant gains.

Business Car sales go online amid pandemic Car companies are offering new door-to-door services and digitised shopping experiences to boost consumption amid the latest outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam.

Business Binh Duong hands over investment certificates to five FDI projects The People's Committee of the southern province of Binh Duong presented investment certificates to five foreign direct investment (FDI) projects worth nearly 1 billion USD in total during a recent ceremony.

Business Binh Duong’s per capita income highest in Vietnam The southern province of Binh Duong surpassed Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to top the nation’s per capita monthly income in 2020, the General Statistics Office (GSO) has said.