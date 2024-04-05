Sci-Tech Geoparks network symposium expected to promote Cao Bang’s tourism The 8th symposium of the Asia Pacific Geoparks Network (APGN), slated for this September, is expected to help promote tourism in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang.

Travel Radical changes to Ba Na Hills after 15 years Once a forgotten land, Ba Na Hills atop the Chua Mountain in the central city of Da Nang has been transformed to a renowned tourist destination after Sun Group arrived to wake up its tourism potential.

Travel 2024 Hanoi Tourism Festival to take place late this month The 2024 Hanoi Tourism Festival will be held from April 25-28 at the city’s Thong Nhat Park, with diverse activities. The annual event aims to honour the attractive cultural and historical values of Hanoi, exploit existing advantages, step up tourism promotion activities and attract more domestic and foreign tourists to the capital city.

Travel Mongolia seeks closer tourism links with Vietnam The Mongolian Ministry of Environment and Tourism is holding tourism promotion activities in Vietnam from April 4 to 7 during the first time this landlocked country takes part in the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival.