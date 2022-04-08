Business US cuts down anti-dumping duties on Vietnam’s honey by almost sevenfold The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has slashed the anti-dumping duties on Vietnam’s honey exporters by almost sevenfold compared to its preliminary conclusions, according to the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT).

Business Vietnam’s cashew nut exports fall slightly Vietnam shipped a total of 105,000 tonnes of cashew nuts abroad in Q1, earning 630 million USD, down 6.7 percent in volume and 5 percent in value compared to those in the same period of last year, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Lao PM applauds partnerships between Vietnamese, Lao ministries Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien paid a courtesy call to Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh in Vientiane on April 11, part of his working trip to Laos to co-chair the border trade development cooperation conference.