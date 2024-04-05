Sci-Tech Geoparks network symposium expected to promote Cao Bang’s tourism The 8th symposium of the Asia Pacific Geoparks Network (APGN), slated for this September, is expected to help promote tourism in the northern mountainous province of Cao Bang.

Travel Tourism fair in full swing in HCM City A wide range of vibrant activities are being held within the 20th Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Fair, which kicked off on April 4 to promote the southern metroplis as a safe, attractive and hospitable destination for both domestic and foreign visitors.

Travel 2024 Hanoi Tourism Festival to take place late this month The 2024 Hanoi Tourism Festival will be held from April 25-28 at the city’s Thong Nhat Park, with diverse activities. The annual event aims to honour the attractive cultural and historical values of Hanoi, exploit existing advantages, step up tourism promotion activities and attract more domestic and foreign tourists to the capital city.

Travel Mongolia seeks closer tourism links with Vietnam The Mongolian Ministry of Environment and Tourism is holding tourism promotion activities in Vietnam from April 4 to 7 during the first time this landlocked country takes part in the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Festival.