Travel Vietnam prepares for safe resumption of tourism Along with the policy of safe and effective control of the pandemic, Việt Nam's tourism sector continues to prepare solutions to recover and adapt to the new normal.

Travel Geotourism development - A new direction Vietnamese geologists have conducted investigation and research activities towards the establishment of geoparks in recent years, with a view to promoting geotourism development in the future.

Travel Cuc Phuong named Asia’s leading national park Cuc Phuong National Park, a popular trekking destination near Hanoi, was named Asia’s leading national park at the 2021 World Travel Awards. This marks three consecutive years the park has won the award.

Travel Travel firms in HCM City resume outbound tours A number of travel firms in Ho Chi Minh City have resumed outbound tours after the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) announced the removal of restrictions on air passenger transport.