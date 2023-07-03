Tourist arrivals in Hanoi reach 12.33 mln in first half
Visitors to Hanoi totalled 12.33 million in the first half of this year, a 42% increase compared to the same period last year. International tourists accounted for 2.03 million, a seven-fold rise against the same period last year.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam, Switzerland enjoy robust cooperation
Vietnam and Switzerland have enjoyed thriving cooperation since they established ambassadorial-level diplomatic relations on October 11, 1971.
See more
InfographicForeign arrivals to Vietnam up over 12-fold
Vietnam welcomed nearly 4.6 million international arrivals in the first five months of this year, an increase of 12.6-fold from the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office.
InfographicBooking.com names Vietnam’s top 10 friendliest destinations
The world’s leading digital travel brand, Booking.com, has recently named the top 10 friendliest destinations in Vietnam.
Infographic(interactive) Vietnam among 10 best destinations to visit in East Asia
Renowned Canadian travel site The Travel has ranked Vietnam in the fifth place on a list of the top 10 most attractive destinations in East Asia.
InfographicSa Pa among world’s 50 most beautiful small towns
Leading US travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler has included Sa Pa town in the northwestern province of Lao Cai on a list of the 50 most beautiful small towns in the world.
InfographicForeign tourist numbers on the rise
Vietnam welcomed 3.7 million foreign visitors in the first four months of the year, registering a 19.2-fold increase from the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam.