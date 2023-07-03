Destinations Infographic Foreign arrivals to Vietnam up over 12-fold Vietnam welcomed nearly 4.6 million international arrivals in the first five months of this year, an increase of 12.6-fold from the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Travel Infographic (interactive) Vietnam among 10 best destinations to visit in East Asia Renowned Canadian travel site The Travel has ranked Vietnam in the fifth place on a list of the top 10 most attractive destinations in East Asia.

Travel Infographic Sa Pa among world’s 50 most beautiful small towns Leading US travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler has included Sa Pa town in the northwestern province of Lao Cai on a list of the 50 most beautiful small towns in the world.