Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi welcomed about 640,000 tourists, including 41,000 foreigners, during the four-day National Day holiday, up 51% compared to the same period last year, according to the municipal Tourism Department.



Tourism earnings on the holiday, which lasted from September 1-4, reached 2 trillion VND (83 million USD), up 54 % over the same period last year.



The number of visitors to tourist destinations saw a strong increase during the holiday, such as Van Mieu - Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature), Vietnam Museum of Ethnology, Hanoi Zoo, Ba Vi National Park and Ao Vua tourist area, Tan Da Spa Resort, Son Tay Ancient Citadel, Hoa Lo Prison and Thang Long Royal Citadel, among others.



On the occasion, the city introduced various tourism products, attracting a large number of visitors and local residents. Many tourists selected city tours, especially those to heritage sites and tourist areas on the outskirt of the city.



During the four-day public holiday, double-decker buses provided 144 free trips for 6,336 passengers in the capital city.

The municipal Department of Tourism coordinated with the Thang Long - Hanoi Heritage Conservation Centre and the Dinh Lang Viet (Vietnamese communal house) Club to organise the first "Ao Dai connecting tourism and Hanoi heritage" programme in 2023, that saw150 male and feamle participants. The group wore the traditional long dresses and rode bicycles through streets with many tourist attractions in Ba Dinh, Tay Ho and Hoan Kiem districts.



The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum welcomed 32,768 visitors, including 635 foreigners, on the National Day (September 2), according to its management board. To meet visitors' demand, the management board decided to increase the opening time of the mausoleum on September 2 morning.



The Hanoi Department of Tourism and the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Management Board presented 20,000 gifts, with each including one loaf of bread and a bottle of water or milk, to visitors to the mausoleum on the day.



In the holiday, the average room occupancy rate at local hotels reached about 59.5%, an increase of 21% over the same period last year./.

