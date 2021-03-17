Destinations Ideas for getaways in March Most Vietnamese spend the first lunar month of the year with their families. With that month has ended and with COVID-19 largely under control, many have planned outings and trips with friends. If you’re thinking the same way, here are some ideas.

Travel Vietnam needs to open borders for tourism recovery: experts Vietnam needs to research solutions and prepare all necessary conditions to open border for foreign tourists from July 2021, according to Nguyen Huu Tho, Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association.

Travel Vietnam’s tourism promoted in India's northern city The Embassy of Vietnam in India, together with ASIA DMC Vietnam and India’s Allena Group, held a conference on March 12 to promote Vietnam’s tourism and images in Chandigarh - the capital city of both northern Haryana and Punjab states.

Travel Ecotourism a means to sustain Ca Mau’s bird parks Ecotourism development has been deemed a sustainable and realistic means of effectively preserving bird parks in the southernmost province of Ca Mau and of harmonising the interests of households managing the parks.