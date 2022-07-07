Illustrative image. (Photo: Hanoimoi.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Toyota Concert 2022 will return to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City after two years of disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will be organised by the Toyota Motor Vietnam Company and the Vietnam National Symphony Orchestra (VNSO).



The works to be performed include Cello Concerto in B mino, Op.104 and Symphony No.9 in E minor, “From the New World”, Op.95, popularly known as the “New World Symphony” which were written by Czech composer Antonin Dvorak.



After the show at the Ho Chi Minh City Opera House in HCM City on July 28, the concert will be held on August 5 at the Hanoi Opera House in Hanoi. Tickets will be available from July 4.



The concert will come under the baton of Japanese conductor Tetsuji Honna, who has conducted the show since its first edition in 1998.

All proceeds will go to the Toyota Vietnam Music Talent Fund to support young Vietnamese musical talents in pursuing their passion for classic music./.