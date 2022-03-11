Business Ministry proposes cutting 50 percent of environmental tax on petrol The Ministry of Finance said it has completed the National Assembly Standing Committee’s draft Resolution on the adjustment of environmental protection tax rates for gasoline, oil, and grease, which is set to become effective from April 1 to the end of December 31 this year.

Business Pharmaceutical stocks remain attractive in 2022 on strong medicine demand As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread nationwide and is gradually being considered an endemic disease that could be treated at home, demand for drugs has increased sharply.

Travel Dong Thap promotes agricultural tourism Dong Thap province is promoting agricultural tourism, thereby providing more experiences for tourists as well as helping raise income for local farmers.

Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND on March 11 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,164 VND/USD on March 11, up 2 VND from the previous day.