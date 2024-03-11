Representatives from the RoK’s Dtonic Corporation, Tra Vinh province’s Department of Science and Technology, and Tra Vinh University sign cooperation agreement. (Photo: VNA)

Tra Vinh (VNA) – Departments and Tra Vinh University in the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh signed cooperation agreements with partners from the Republic of Korea (RoK) in various fields on March 11.



At the signing ceremony held by the provincial People’s Committee, the Korea Institute of Civil Engineering and Building Technology (KICT), the province’s Department of Information and Communications, and Tra Vinh University signed a 5-year cooperation agreement on smart urban area development and smart transportation systems. Under the agreement, they will share information, exchange technology, and human resources, and cooperate in training. They will also carry out and support joint research on technologies used in smart cities and smart transportation systems. At the same time, they will provide and operate testing platforms for technology development and promote international cooperation projects in this field.



The RoK’s Dtonic Corporation which provides big data solutions and develops big data platforms, Tra Vinh province’s Department of Science and Technology, and Tra Vinh University signed a cooperation agreement to promote international exchange and joint research for five years.

The corporation, the university, and the province’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment signed a cooperation agreement to promote the K-City NetWork foreign pilot project in 2024. From March to December, the three parties will participate in building a groundwater saline intrusion monitoring system in the Mekong River basin.



At the signing ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Tra Vinh provincial People's Committee Nguyen Quynh Thien said that the province has had many investment cooperation activities with the RoK in fields such as economics, education, and culture. The number of companies and total investment capital of Korean enterprises rank first among foreign companies investing in Tra Vinh.

He said the local authorities hope that the newly signed agreements will help Tra Vinh develop sustainably and attract more Korean businesses and investors./.