These tourists from Ho Chi Minh City are excited to immerse themselves in the atmosphere of the Ok Om Bok festival in Tra Vinh province.

They are excited to join ethnic minority dances to the sound of Chay-dam drums and visit famous relics in the area.

But what impresses them most is the Ngo boat racing along the Long Binh River.

Ok Om Bok is a traditional festival of the southern Khmer ethnic people in general and those in Tra Vinh province in particular. It is held annually, in the middle of the 10th lunar month.

Cultural and culinary activities are enthusiastically held during the festival and famous relics in the province attract a large number of local people and tourists.

Tra Vinh province has invested heavily over recent years in tourism promotions, developing many new types of attractive tourism offerings.

The province has made great efforts to develop the Ok Om Bok festival into a typical tourism product and is now focusing on a policy linking Ok Om Bok with the Culture, Tourism and Culinary Week.

No longer simply a festival of the Khmer ethnic people, Ok Om Bok is gradually becoming a typical tourism product of Tra Vinh province, helping it complete its goal of making tourism a key economic sector by 2030./.

VNA