Society Vietnam working hard to protect personal data The Government’s Steering Committee for Human Rights has issued a plan on communications activities towards the 75th anniversary of World Human Rights Day (December 10), heard a press conference in Hanoi on May 18.

Society Lang Son, Lao localities promote cooperation A delegation led by Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang paid a working visit to the northern border province of Lang Son on May 18 to discuss socioeconomic development and bilateral ties.

Society Foreign ministry warns against offers of easy jobs with high salaries abroad Deputy spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Pham Thu Hang asked people to stay alert against offers of “cushy jobs with high salaries”, during the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on May 18.

Society VNA leader meets veteran photographers granted Ho Chi Minh, State prizes The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) held a gathering on May 18 with photographers who used to work at the agency and were granted the 2022 Ho Chi Minh Prize and the State Prize on literature and arts.