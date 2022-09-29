Tra Vinh to spend big to promote Khmer community-inhabited areas
The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has set aside more than 400 billion VND (16.82 million USD) this year to promote the socio-economic development in areas where the Khmer ethnic minority group inhabits.
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)Tra Vinh (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh has set aside more than 400 billion VND (16.82 million USD) this year to promote the socio-economic development in areas where the Khmer ethnic minority group inhabits.
Of the total, 167.39 billion VND comes from the central budget, while more than 25 billion VND is from the local budget, 162 billion VND from soft loans and 47 billion VND will be mobilised from other sources.
According to Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Van Han, the money, part of the efforts to implement the national target programme for socio-economic development in ethnic minority-inhabited and and mountainous areas in 2022, will be used to build public works serving the Khmer community, enhance the human resources quality, and preserve and promote the community’s traditional culture.
The Khmer community will receive support in housing and farming land, and livelihood. Meanwhile, the infrastructure system will be developed, along with education and healthcare services.
Khmer people account for nearly 32% of the total population of the province. In the 2022-2025 period, Tra Vinh will implement 10 projects to support the community at a total cost of over 1.7 trillion VND, the official said.
Tra Vinh has set a target that in 2025, the average per capita income of the community reaches 80 million VND each year, while the rate of poor households will be reduced 3% per year. The locality also aims for 50% reduction in the number of difficult hamlets and no extremely difficult commune./.