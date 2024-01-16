Videos Vietnam-WEF Cooperation Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend the 54th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, from January 16 to 18 at the invitation of Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab.

Business Local products favoured for Tet gift hampers Many local products are favoured by customers and chosen for Tet gift hampers in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Vietnam Airlines, Singapore unveil tourism partnership initiative National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Singapore's Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation for the 2024-2025 period at a ceremony in Hanoi on January 16, in a bid to bring about remarkable benefits for tourists and develop tourism between Vietnam and Singapore.

Business EuroCham unveils Whitebook 2024 The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) on January 16 launched its 15th annual Whitebook 2024, which offers insights on Vietnam’s business policy from the European business community.