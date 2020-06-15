Traditional music contests to be launched
Winners of Bong Lua Vang (Golden Rice), a traditional music contest that aims to revive cai luong (reformed theatre), have gone on to work as professional artists working for leading traditional art troupes. (Photo courtesy of organisers)
HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Four traditional music contests will be launched in HCM City and southern provinces this week.
People aged 16 to 35 in Vietnam are encouraged to compete in the Chuong Vang Vong Co (Golden Bell), a national traditional music contest launched by the HCM City Television.
The participants will perform vong co (nostalgic tunes) songs and cai luong (reformed opera) plays, two of the South's most popular forms of traditional music.
Ten finalists will compete for different prizes, including first prize Golden Bell, Favourite Performer and Youngest Talent.
The contest’s performances will be aired live on HTV9 channel to serve millions of viewers, mostly farmers, around the country.
The audiences will vote for the winners.
This year, organisers will invite previous Golden Bell winners to train the contest’s candidates during the semi-final rounds on August.
Cai luong stars such as Kim Tu Long, Phuong Loan and Vo Thanh Tam will join the jury.
The four-month contest’s selective rounds will begin next week in Hanoi, HCM City and provinces such as Binh Duong, Khanh Hoa, Soc Trang and Long An.
Bong Lua Vang (Golden Rice) 2020 contest, launched by the Voice of HCM City People (VOH), will begin its selective rounds in HCM City, Dong Thap and Bac Lieu on June 28.
The event attracts people, aged between 15 and 55 years old, who love singing cai luong.
The participants will send their clips or videos to the organiser before singing live at the semi-final rounds aired at the VOH.
Bong Lua Vang was organised in 1993 and has attracted more than 20,000 contestants in the past 27 years.
Professional artists of cai luong theatres around the country are working to prepare for two contests, Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Talented Performers 2020 and National Cai Luong Contest 2020 for Young Performers.
Tran Huu Trang Cai Luong Talented Performers 2020 is organised by the HCM City Department of Culture and Sports in co-operation with its partner, Vietnam Theatre Artists’ Association.
It will open in the city on August 2.
National Cai Luong Contest 2020 for Young Performers, launched by the Performing Arts Department, will kick off on September 4./.