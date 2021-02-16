Traditional rituals during Vietnamese Lunar New Year
Offering ritual to God of Agriculture, Opening Royal Seal ritual, Ground-breaking ritual, Thuong Nguyen ritual are among beautiful traditions of Vietnamese people during Tet (Vietnamese Lunar New Year).
Source: Vietnam+
