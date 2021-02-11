Culture - Sports Hang Bac street - birthplace of Hanoi’s silver jewellery Hang Bac is viewed as the “most expensive” among Hanoi’s 36 old streets. In the past, people living on this street relied on three major jobs, involving silver ingot and jewellery making, and money exchange.

Culture - Sports Children in norwestern region Ethnic beauty of the mountainous region in northwestern Vietnam is preserved through folk games, traditional costumes and festivals in early Spring.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese preserve tomb-sweeping tradition Vietnamese families often visit their ancestors’ tombs and clean gravesites whenever the Lunar New Year (Tet) comes, normally from the 23rd of the last month of the lunar year to New Year’s Eve.