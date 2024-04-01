Society PM congratulates Khmer community on Chol Chnam Thmay 2024 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has sent a letter of congratulations to Khmer people, monks and nuns on the occasion of their traditional New Year festival Chol Chnam Thmay 2024.

Society HCM City has high number of trained workers seeking employments Nearly 36,200 job seekers in Ho Chi Minh City in the first quarter of this year are well educated and possess prior training, accounting for 97.21% of the total number, according to the Centre of Forecasting Manpower Needs and Labour Market Information (Falmi) on April 1.

Society Population, housing census to collect data on foreigners in Vietnamese households Statistics on people with foreign nationality living as part of Vietnamese households across the country will be gathered during the mid-term population and housing census in 2024, General Director of the General Statistics Office (GSO) Nguyen Thi Huong said at a ceremony to launch the census in Hanoi on April 1.

Society E-tickets introduced to Hanoi bus service In a significant move to enhancing passenger convenience and safety, the Hanoi Public Transportation Centre (HPTC) joins hands with its partners to launch an e-ticket system for the capital city’s bus service.