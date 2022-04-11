Society Overseas Vietnamese abroad commemorate legendary national founders The Vietnamese communities in Russia, Thailand, the Czech Republic, Canada and Germany have held ceremonies to commemorate the death anniversary of Hung Kings - the country’s legendary founders.

Society President commends brave men for saving lives President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 11 praised a firefighter in the southern province of Dong Nai and a resident in the northern province of Nam Dinh for saving many people in the past two days.

Society Traditional festivals of Laos, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar celebrated in HCM City Bunpimay, Songkran, Chol Chhnam Thmay, and Thingyang - the traditional new year festivals of Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar, were celebrated at a ceremony in Pho Minh Pagoda in Ho Chi Minh City on April 11.