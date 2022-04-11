Traffic accidents claim 37 lives during three-day holiday
The scene of a traffic accident. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - A total of 37 people were killed and 52 others were injured in 81 traffic accidents nationwide during the Hung Kings Commemoration Day holiday, which started on April 9.
According to the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security, police handled 15,951 traffic violations, with total fines of more than 17.18 billion VND (about 751,465 USD). As many as 2,033 vehicles were seized and 1,236 drivers had their licences revoked.
Of the total, as many as 230 road traffic violations were handled by the department's police force, with total fines of more than 889 million VND. Nine vehicles were seized and 90 drivers had their licences withdrawn.
Meanwhile, waterway traffic police dealt with 159 violating cases, with fines worth 281.2 million VND imposed.
Notably, a severe motorbike accident was reported Cam Lam district in the cental province of Khanh Hoa on April 10, leaving three people dead./.