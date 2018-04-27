Photo of a serious accident occurred in April 21, causing the death of all four men riding the motorbike (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Traffic accidents nationwide killed 2,788 people and wounded 4,636 others in the past four months, according to the Office of the Public Security Ministry and the Vietnam Maritime Administration.

The numbers of deaths and injured victims of traffic accidents dropped by 0.25 percent and 9.44 percent respectively, during the period from mid-December 2017 to mid-April 2018. The period saw more than 6,000 accidents, a decline of 5.48 percent.

From mid-March to mid-April 2018, nearly 1,350 accidents claimed 639 lives and injured more than 1,000 people, representing a decrease of 6.17 percent and 21.42 percent.

April alone saw some serious accidents. On April 9, an ambulance collided with a motorbike and then a coach on Ho Chi Minh Highway in the Central Highlands of Dak Nong, killed three and injured three others.

Meanwhile, a motorbike crashed into a car stopping in the opposite direction in central Quang Tri province on April 21, causing the death of all four men riding the motorbike.-VNA