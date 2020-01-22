Traffic accidents decline in January
A traffic accident in central Nghe An province (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – A total of 1,300 traffic accidents occurred nationwide in the month to January 14, which killed 591 people and injured 968 others, according to the National Committee for Traffic Safety.
The number of accidents dropped 14.87 percent compared to the same period last year, while that of deaths and wounded victims also declined 18.93 percent and 14.86 percent in the period, respectively.
Among the accidents, 1,284 happened on the roads, claiming 577 lives and wounding 962 others. Meanwhile, nine people were killed and four others injured in 121 accidents on the railways.
In the reviewed period, six accidents occurred on waterways, killing five and injuring two. No sea accidents were reported in the month./.
