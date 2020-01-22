Society Poor management leading to overloaded trucks on the road Poor management in some localities is allowing overloaded trucks to damage roads, according to the latest report by Directorate for Roads of Vietnam.

Society Four more face legal proceedings in Nhat Cuong case The Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security (C03) on January 21 launched legal proceedings against four more people for allegedly involving in the case of Nhat Cuong Mobile company.

Society Vietnamese-Cambodians aided to enjoy happy Tet Vietnamese consulate generals in Cambodia have held activities to help needy Vietnamese-Cambodians to celebrate traditional Lunar New Year (Tet).

Society HCM City police seize biggest-ever drug amount in 2019 Police of Ho Chi Minh City seized the largest-ever volume of drugs and uncovered a big number of sophisticated and transnational drug rings in 2019.