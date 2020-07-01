Society Novaland helps students in Binh Thuan access clean water Novaland, one of the leading property developers in Vietnam, presented water purifying systems to schools in the south-central province of Binh Thuan’s Bac Binh district on June 30, which is facing a severe shortage of clean water.

Society Vietnam, US war veterans meet on Ham Rong Bridge War veterans from Vietnam and the US get together on Ham Rong Bridge, northern Thanh Hoa province in celebration of the 25th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations.

Society German journalist launches new book on late President Ho Chi Minh German journalist Hellmut Kapfenberger on June 30 presented his newly-published book on late President Ho Chi Minh to Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Nguyen Minh Vu.

Society Army honoured for pioneering role in pandemic combat A ceremony was held in Hanoi on June 30 night to honour agencies, collectives and individuals for their contributions to the fight against COVID-19, with the Vietnam People’s Army among the main forces working on the frontline of the combat.