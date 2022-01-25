Traffic accidents drop in first month of 2022
As many as 963 traffic accidents were reported from December 15, 2021 to January 14, 2022, killing 565 people and injuring 599 others, the National Traffic Safety Committee said.
The figures dropped by 27.05 percent, 10.46 percent and 36.07 percent, respectively, year on year.
In the period, 953 road accidents left 558 people dead and 598 injured, representing decreases of 27.2 percent, 9.85 percent and 36.11 percent, respectively, from the same period last year.
Seven railway accidents killed five and injured another. Although the number of cases increased 40 percent, deaths and injuries remain unchanged as compared with the previous year.
Three accidents on waterways claimed two lives and no injuries, while no maritime accidents were reported in the period./.