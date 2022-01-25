Society Vietnamese families worship Kitchen’s Gods The 23rd day of the last month of every lunar year is when the Kitchen Gods return to Heaven to report to the Jade Emperor what happened on earth during the year.

Society Education minister stresses need for school reopening Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Kim Son has underlined the necessity for school reopening, noting that the country now has sufficient conditions for the move.

Society PM asks Thanh Hoa to capitalise on strengths for development Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has advised Thanh Hoa to ultilise the advantage of large population and promote its heroic historical traditions among other strengths for local development.

Society Bamboo Airways starts selling tickets for flights to Germany, Australia, UK Bamboo Airways’ tickets for flights in the direct routes between Vietnam and Germany, Australia and the UK have been on sale, the budget carrier announced on January 25.