Society Urban flooding needs concerted solutions Alongside urbanisation, flooding in cities of Vietnam, a country highly vulnerable to climate change, is getting complicated and needs concerted solutions, according to experts.

Society Prime Minister launches New Year tree planting festival Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offered incense to President Ho Chi Minh and launched the annual New Year tree planting festival at K9-Da Chong relic site, Hanoi’s outlying district of Ba Vi, on January 27, the sixth day of the Year of the Cat.

Society People return in droves to HCM City after Tet The last day of the week-long Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday from January 20-26 saw people return to HCM City in droves, with all local bus and train stations filled with crowds, and Tan Son Nhat International Airport serving 913 flights and 144,871 passengers, a record daily number since the beginning of the holiday.

Society Prime Minister stresses importance of rail transport Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the year-beginning launch of forces for the upgrade of the Nha Trang - Saigon rail route at Thap Cham Station in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan on January 26.