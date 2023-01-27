Traffic accidents fall during Tet holiday
As many as 152 traffic accidents occurred in the country during the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, from January 20 to January 26, a year-on-year decrease of 12 cases, according to the Ministry of Transport.
Police check a driver's papers on Highway No 1 in Chau Thanh district, Tien Giang province.(Photo: VNA)
The traffic accidents killed 89 people, down three from last year’s holiday, and injured 111 others, up by eight.
The majority were road accidents, while there are four railway and one waterway accidents.
Road traffic police nationwide punished 21,967 violators with fines totalling 50.4 billion VND (2.1 million USD).
They temporarily confiscated 639 automobiles and more than 9,910 motorbikes and withdrew approximately 4,950 driving licences of different kinds.
Of all the violators, more than 7,726 people were fined for high blood alcohol content, an increase of more than 6,600 people compared with the last Tet holiday.
On waterways, police punished one person with an administrative fine of 1 million VND (42 USD).
Railway police fined four violators 8 million VND (340 USD)./.