Traffic accidents, fatalities drop sharply in eight months
As many as 510 traffic accidents were recorded from July 15 to August 14, claiming 257 lives and injuring 342 people, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.
Illustrative photo. (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – As many as 510 traffic accidents were recorded from July 15 to August 14, claiming 257 lives and injuring 342 people, according to the National Traffic Safety Committee.
These represented significant declines of 56.56 percent, 53.36 percent and 61 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year.
There were a total of 7,647 traffic accidents over the last eight months (from December 15, 2020 to August 14, 2021), killing 3,892 people and injuring 5,326 others. The figures dropped 16.6 percent, 10.36 percent and 20.8 percent, respectively, year-on-year.
Meanwhile, 47 railway accidents left 41 dead and 12 injured during the period. Thirty-two accidents on waterways claimed 22 lives and injured one, while six maritime accidents left nine dead and missing./.