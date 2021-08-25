Society Reburial service held for fallen combatants in Ha Giang province Remains of three soldiers who laid down their lives in the struggle to safeguard the northern border were reburied at Vi Xuyen National Martyrs’ Cemetery in the northernmost province of Ha Giang on August 25.

Society Da Nang continues suspending activities to curb COVID-19 The central city of Da Nang will extend its order on halt to activities for 10 more days from 8am on August 26 to 8 am on September 5 in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus

Society HCM City Buddhist Sangha donates ambulances to help with COVID-19 prevention, control Responding to the call of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, the Ho Chi Minh City Buddhist Sangha has donated six ambulances to support the prevention and control of COVID-19.