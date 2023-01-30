Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – There were 797 traffic accidents nationwide from December 15, 2022 to January 14, 2023, killing 508 people and injuring 505 others, reported Chief of the Office of the National Traffic Safety Committee Tran Huu Minh on January 30.



Compared to the same period last year, the numbers of accidents, fatalities and wounded victims were down 17.75%, 10.88% and 14.26%, respectively.



On roads, 790 accident cases claimed 505 lives and left 504 others injured, representing respective decreases of 17.62%, 10.3% and 14.29%.



Meanwhile, seven railway accidents killed three people and injured one. Year-on-year, the numbers of cases and injured people were unchanged while that of fatalities was down by two.



No accident was recorded on waterway, compared to three cases leaving two dead the same period last year./.