Society Another Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument inaugurated A Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Monument was inaugurated in the Cambodian province of Kampong Cham on January 28.

Society Sympathies extended to China over acute respiratory illness Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 27 sent sympathies to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang over the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV) that is raging in the country.

Society Student enlivens traditional theatre figures Nguyen Duc Huy has his own way of arousing interest in Vietnamese 'hat boi' (classical opera) – painting 'hat boi' characters in a chibi style.

Society Overseas Vietnamese celebrate traditional Tet festival The Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic joined various get-togethers across the European country to celebrate the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.