Society Youngsters optimistic about Vietnam’s outlook over next 15 years Some 72 percent of 1,200 Vietnamese youngsters and adolescents said they believe that in the next 15 years things will get better than they were before 2019, while 37 percent said they plan to run their own business, according to a report released recently by the British Council.

Society Vietnamese embassies celebrate Tet in Malaysia, Japan The Embassy of Vietnam and a number of Vietnamese representative agencies and expats in Malaysia on February 12 offered incense to late President Ho Chi Minh as a gesture to pay tribute to their root on the occasion of Tet (Lunar New Year).

Society Ho Chi Minh City Book Street - A cultural and spiritual destination Ho Chi Minh City Book Street has become known among book lovers as an ideal reading space and a venue for activities spreading the love and habit of reading.

Society Unique traditional Tet customs of Vietnam The Lunar New Year (Tet) has long been a key part of Vietnamese culture. The biggest and most important holiday of the year, Tet is an opportunity for family members to reunite and honour the traditional values of the homeland.