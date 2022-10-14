Training course enhances capacity of plant protection officers in central region
Plant protection officers in the central region are learning to diagnosis and manage citrus insects and mite pests during a training course in Nghe An province from October 11 to 20.
Local plant protection officers are instructed to identify major citrus insects and mite pests during a training course in Nghe An province. (Photo courtesy of the organiser
Jointly organised by the EU Delegation to Vietnam and the Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the 10-day training course aims to improve the capacity of local plant protection officers so that they can better assist farmers in producing quality citrus fruit products serving exports.
The training is part of the EU funded project ARISE Vietnam which helps enhance compliance with sanitary and phytosanitary standards to improve the safety of Vietnam’s agro-food products and facilitate exports to the EU.
Participants of the training comprise officers from plant protection centres of the central provinces of Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien-Hue.
At the event, provincial plant protection officers will be equipped with knowledge to identify the major citrus insects and mite pests. In addition, participants will have a chance to join a field trip to local citrus orchids and receive on-site guidance.
Citrus crops are crops of high economic value in Vietnam and are also potential export products. To support pest control on this crop, it is necessary to build the capacity of local plant protection officers to identify pest composition, pest symptoms and safety prevention measures. Therefore, one of the urgent requirements is to provide necessary technical support to local technicians so that these officers can assist farmers in producing quality export products.
ARISE Vietnam is a project funded by the European Union contributing to the integration of the Vietnamese economy into the global production chain through targeted support to both public and private sectors. The EU has supported the Vietnamese Government to reap the benefits of new bilateral and regional trade commitments, with a focus on the implementation of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA)./.