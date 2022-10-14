Society Hanoi begins study on urban railway route No.6 The People’s Committee of Hanoi has assigned relevant departments, sectors and the Hanoi Metropolitan Railway Management Board (MRB) to start a project studying the building of the urban railway route No.6, the section from Noi Bai to Ngoc Hoi.

Society Hanoi: Ten outstanding women honoured Ten women with outstanding contributions to Hanoi were honoured at an October 13 festival held by the capital branch of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU).

Society War-time bomb detected, destroyed in Son La The sapper force under the military command of the northern province of Son La on October 13 removed a war-time bomb found in a residential area and safely destroyed it.

Society Businesses join hands with gov't to realise poverty reduction goals HDBank donated 1.2 billion VND (50,286 USD) to build houses for 20 poor families at an event held to launch the ‘Month for the Poor in 2022’ in Ho Chi Minh City last week.