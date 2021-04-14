Training course for UN staff officer opens
The Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations (Ministry of Defense) opened a training course for the United Nations staff officers under the support of the US Global Peace Operations Initiative (GPOI) in Hanoi on April 14.
Major General Hoang Kim Phung, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations and EU experts attend the opening ceremony. (Photo: VNA)
EU experts attend the opening ceremony and give lectures during the course (Photo: VNA)
Trainees attending the course (Photo: VNA)
Leaders of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, EU experts and trainees at the opening ceremony of the course. (Photo: VNA)
Major General Hoang Kim Phung, Director of the Vietnam Department of Peacekeeping Operations, talks to the trainees during the course. (Photo: VNA)
