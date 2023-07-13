The project is aimed at turning the complex into one of the most attractive tourism sites of Vietnam and the world.

The planning project covers over 9,600 hectares of the Trang An Landscape Complex, which was designated as a dual UNESCO World Heritage Site for its natural and cultural values in 2014.

The work aims to preserve outstanding global values of the heritage site, realise the province’s strategies and development orientations, and fulfil Vietnam’s commitment to UNESCO on conserving and promoting heritage values in harmonious combination with sustainable development.

The planning project will include research, surveys, and determining visions, goals and principles; forecasting and determining development targets; and developing landscape architecture and tourism promotion orientations./.

VNA