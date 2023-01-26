Society Discovering artisans' skills in Thanh Ha ancient pottery village If pottery villages now mainly use molds, artisans in the Thanh Ha ancient pottery village in Hoi An city, the central province of Quang Nam, have kept their traditional method of making pottery - hand made and wheel thrown.

Society Anti-Vietnam war activist Victor Navasky passes away Victor Navasky, a US journalist and activist who actively participated in movements against the war in Vietnam, has passed away in New York at the age of 90, local media reported on January 25.

Society ‘Forest school’ helps spread love for nature While unprecedented environmental challenges threatening the health and lives of millions of people around the world are ringing alarm bells for human behaviour towards the nature, Vietnam is home to a primeval forest described as a “big school” that has helped spread the love for nature for the past nearly six decades.

Society War in Vietnam not supported by Americans: Expert In the early 1970s, most Americans, including many servicemen and war veterans, believed that the war in Vietnam was a mistake and that the US should negotiate for a peace agreement, Dr. Andrew Wells-Dang, a senior expert about Vietnam at the US Institute of Peace told the Vietnam News Agency's resident correspondents while talking about the signing of the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) 50 years ago.