Transport minister promises breakthroughs in transport infrastructure in Mekong Delta
Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The explained planned measures to create breakthroughs in developing transport infrastructure in the Mekong Delta when answering questions of National Assembly deputies during a Question-&-Answer session on November 10.
The said the target of building at least 300 km of highway for the region by 2025 is feasible and sufficient capital has been arranged for the work. He added that the ministry will prioritise investment resources to reach the target of completing the construction of the national highway from northern Lang Son province to southernmost Ca Mau.
Replying to questions about a proposal on the construction of a highway connecting the Central Highlands with the coastal region, the official said the ministry has received proposals from Kon Tum, Gia Lai and Binh Dinh provinces, but a more urgent task now is to upgrade national highways to better meet travel demands.
The ministry is currently implementing three projects to upgrade national routes connecting the Central Highlands with coastal localities. Capital preparations for the projects have been completed, while site clearance is underway, he said.
Responding to an opinion from deputy Nguyen Quang Dung on the mobilisation of social resources to operate airports, The said the ministry has implemented the scheme effectively.
All ground services at airports are now provided by enterprises, he said.
Some enterprises have recently been involved in the construction of terminals at Da Nang and Cam Ranh International Airports, but the ministry discovered a number of legal-related problems during implementation. It will review the pros and cons of the scheme and implement the conclusions of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, he said.
For new airports such as Van Don and Lao Cai, the Government is encouraging enterprises to invest in building the entire airports, according to the minister./.
