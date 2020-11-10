Politics Prime Minister addresses important issues at National Assembly session Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc appeared before the National Assembly on November 10 to answer queries from deputies regarding various matters of importance.

Politics Colombia, Cuba, South Africa join Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia The signing ceremony of the instruments of accession to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) by Colombia, Cuba and South Africa was held online on November 10.

Politics ASEAN 2020: 28th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting As part of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, on November 10, the 28th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting was held in a virtual format under the chair of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.

Politics ASEAN 2020: 22nd ASEAN Political-Security Council Meeting In the framework of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, on November 10, the 22nd ASEAN Political-Security Council Meeting was held under the chair of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.