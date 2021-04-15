Society Average height of Vietnamese youths shows remarkable improvement: nutrition survey The average height of Vietnamese youths has shown remarkable improvements, reaching 168.1cm for 18-year-old males in 2020, up 3.7 cm from 2020, and 156.2cm for 18-year-old females, up from 154.8cm, according to the National General Nutrition Survey for 2019-2020, which was released by the Health Ministry’s National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) on April 15.

Society Da Nang pushes ahead with serious reception of overseas Vietnamese The Da Nang People’s Committee issued on April 15 a document on the reception and health quarantine of overseas Vietnamese citizens coming to the central city.

Society 11 percent of Vietnamese have life insurance As of 2020, 11 percent of Vietnam’s population had taken out life insurance, heard a recent symposium in Ho Chi Minh City.

Society Traffic police deploy forces during upcoming holiday, election The Traffic Police Department on April 15 deployed forces to ensure traffic safety and order during the April 30 and May 1 holiday, and the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure.