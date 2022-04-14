Society Lao, Cambodian students mark traditional New Year in Kon Tum province Lao and Cambodian students at Da Nang University’s branch in Kon Tum province celebrated their countries’ traditional New Year festival during an event held on April 14.

Society Scientist honoured for contributions to Vietnam-Japan agricultural cooperation Labour Hero, People's Teacher, Professor and Doctor Vo Tong Xuan - Honorary Rector of Nam Can Tho University was bestowed “the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon” by the Japanese government for his contributions to promoting agricultural cooperation between Vietnam and Japan, at a ceremony in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 13.

Society HCM City leader extends greetings on Laos, Cambodia’s traditional New Year Ho Chi Minh City hosted a gathering with Lao and Cambodian students on April 13 to celebrate their traditional New Year festivals – Bunpimay (Laos) and Choul Chnam Thmey (Cambodia).