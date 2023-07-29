Vietnam expects to welcome 8 million international holidaymakers this year. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on the Exit and Entry of Vietnamese Citizens, as well as the Law on Foreigners’ Entry into, Exit from, Transit through, and Residence in Vietnam, recently approved by the 15th National Assembly, is expected to serve as momentum for the tourism sector towards the target of welcoming 8 million international holidaymakers this year.



Phung Quang Thang, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Travel Association, called the adoption of the law, which will take effect from August 2023, a major event to the sector.



The new visa regulations under the law create optimal conditions for many travel firms to attract foreign tourists, he said, noting that e-visa duration is extended from 30 to 90 days, with multiple entries.



Travel companies said the law has enabled them to conduct promotional campaigns right from October 2023 to April 2024, and the loosened visa policy helps them develop suitable products as currently European and Latin American tourists often travel from Vietnam to adjacent countries like Thailand and Cambodia.



The visa policy adjustment not only demonstrates Vietnam's adaptability and flexibility in the race to recover the tourism industry after the COVID-19 pandemic but also serves as a foundation for travel firms to offer various long-term products, such as senior-friendly resorts, medical tourism, and research-oriented tourism.



Apart from the visa extension, Resolution No. 82/MQ-CP, issued by the Government on May 18 on key tasks and solutions to accelerate effective and sustainable tourism recovery and development, has been seen as another crucial step in the implementation of the Politburo’s Resolution No. 08-NQ/TW on turning tourism into an economic spearhead.



The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) is working as an advisor to the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism on the issuance of an action plan for the enforcement of the Government’s resolution.



Vu The Binh, Chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Association, said his association has encouraged businesses to implement the document, focusing on market adjustment and tourism promotion to lure more foreign arrivals.



VNAT deputy head Ha Van Sieu stressed that international tourism is expected to grow sharply from now till the end of this year, mainly thanks to relaxed visa and immigration policies.



To achieve the yearly target, the entire industry will focus on rolling out a marketing strategy by 2030, and the projects on information-technology application for smart tourism, and community-based tourism development in Vietnam, he said.



Pham Tien Dung, Director of Golden Tour, said businesses had kept a close watch on the drafting of the law, and made preparations in terms of both information and products.



After the law sailed through the legislature, tourism companies have notified their partners so that they can devise suitable plans, he added./.

VNA