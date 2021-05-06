‘Treasure’ tree of Dinh Thon village in full bloom
The tree is 30 meters high and 40 meters wide, shading over a whole alley in Dinh Thon village, My Dinh ward, Nam Tu Liem district. (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
Initially, Bun tree's flowers are white which turn bright yellow when they are in full bloom. (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
Each flower carries 13 to 18 stamens in red or purple colour. (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
Bun trees often grow wild in the central provinces of Quang Nam, Quang Binh and Thua Thien - Hue. The tree in Dinh Thon village, My Dinh ward, Nam Tu Liem district has been so far the only and oldest in Hanoi. (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
The tree is also known as Bach hoa or Man man (Capparaceae) which blooms only once a year in late March or early April. (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)
At the season of Bun flowers, professional photographers as well as amateurs cannot resist the temptation to capture beautiful photos here. (Photo: Vietnamplus/VNA)