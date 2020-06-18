Society “Thieu lychee kingdom” looks to conquer demanding markets Thieu lychee, a specialty fruit of Luc Ngan district in northern Bac Giang province, are expected to soon be readily-found in one of the most choosy markets in the world - Japan - marking a major step in Vietnamese agricultural products reaching out to the globe.

Society Lao students welcomed back to school in Vietnam Nearly 1,400 Lao students were welcomed back to school in Vietnam’s northern province of Son La on June 17. Previously, implementing the regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control, they had returned home because of school closures.

Society Swiss media spotlights Vietnam’s success in COVID-19 fight The website Watson.ch of Switzerland has run an article emphasising that information transparency and the people's unity have contributed to Vietnam's success in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Vocational education to reach ASEAN-4 level by 2030 Vietnam is striving to have its vocational education with the same level of ASEAN-4 countries by 2030, and reach the level of G20 countries by 2045. This is the goal set out at the seminar on the development of vocational education and training strategies in the 2021-2030 period held in Hanoi on June 16.