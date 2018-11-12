Monday, November 12, 2018 - 11:11:16

Society

Trial for largest ever online gambling ring opens

The provincial Phu Tho People’s Court on November 12 brought to trial two former senior officers of the Ministry of Public Security and 90 accomplices involving in a major online gambling ring.

