Tropical diseases hospital receives two drug parcels to fight COVID-19
The National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi received the drugs Amizon and Cycloferon from the Ukrainian-based Farmak JSC and the Russian-based Polysan Scientific & Technological Pharmaceutical Company at a ceremony on June 19 to cure COVID-19-related symptoms.
At the ceremony (Source: phapluatxahoi.vn)
The ceremony was attended by Counsellor Sergey Tanakov and Trade Counsellor Vyacheslav Kharinov from the Russian Embassy in Vietnam.
According to hospital director Pham Ngoc Thach, on March 21 the Health Ministry issued Decision No 1276/QD-BYT permitting the receipt of 30,000 Amizon tablets valued at 17,460 USD from Farmak
On March 27, the ministry then issued Decision No 1414/QD-BTY approving the hospital’s acquisition of 50,600 Cycloferon tablets and 5,115 Cycloferon ampules which cost some 26,900 USD from Polysan.
Thach said the hospital has used the two drugs in the past to treat measles and influenza.
They help boost the immune system and so are suitable for treating COVID-19, he added.
Amizon is for treating and preventing influenza and respiratory viral infections and is recognised as a safe and effective medicine by doctors in 11 countries.
Cycloferon, meanwhile, is a universal antiviral preparation with direct anti-viral, immune-correcting, and anti-inflammatory activity. It reinforces the body’s non-specific resistance to viral and bacterial infections. The drug is being used by the Commonwealth of Independent States in COVID-19 prevention and control./.