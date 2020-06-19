Health Infographic No new community transmission of Covid-19 during past 64 days The number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam stands at 342 on June 19 morning, according to the national steering committee for COVID-19 prevention and control. This also marks the 64th straight day without community transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

