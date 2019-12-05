Society Transition house for disabled people inaugurated in Thua Thien-Hue A transition house for people with disabilities has been inaugurated in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, with a view to helping them better integrate into the community.

Culture - Sports Workshop highlights community role in heritage conservation The role of the community in heritage conservation was highlighted at a workshop held in the northern province of Ninh Binh on December 5.

Society Major transnational drug trafficking ring busted Police recently cracked down on a major transnational ring that trafficked heroin from Cambodia to Taiwan (China) through Vietnam, the Ministry of Public Security said on December 5.

Society Dioxin remediation project kicked off at Bien Hoa Airbase Work on the US-funded Dioxin Remediation at Bien Hoa Airbase Project in the southern province of Dong Nai began on December 5.