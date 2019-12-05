Truong Sa calendar app makes debut
The “Truong Sa Calendar” application has been available for free download on the Apps Store and Google Play.
At the launching ceremony of the application
(Photo: vietnamnet.vn)
(Photo: vietnamnet.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - The “Truong Sa Calendar” application has been available for free download on the Apps Store and Google Play.
The app displays a solar and lunar calendar, weather, national festivals and holidays, and information about Vietnam’s seas and islands.
The app uses images taken by Vietnamese photographers both inside and outside the country when they visited Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago and the DK1 platform.
Initiated in 2018, the Truong Sa calendar project have published nearly 10,000 paper calendars with photos on Truong Sa archipelago and the DK1 platform.
Le Hong Quan, deputy head of the project, said the project is close to the hearts and minds of many people. It will be a bridge connecting those who have visited Truong Sa and DK1 platform as well as those who love seas and islands.
The project has contributed to affirming Vietnam’s sea and island sovereignty, inspiring patriotism and national pride, Quan added./.