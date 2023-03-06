Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (right) presents the Political Bureau's decision to Truong Thi Mai . (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Political Bureau convened a meeting at the headquarters of the Party Central Committee on March 6 to consider the personnel work. The Political Bureau decided as follows:

1. To agree to let Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member, State President and Permanent member of the 13th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat cease holding the position of Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat.

2. To assign Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission to hold the position of Permanent member of the 13th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission.

In the afternoon of the same day, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong presented the Political Bureau’s decision to assign Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission to hold the position of Permanent member of the 13th Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Organisation Commission.



Speaking at the event, Mai expressed her thanks to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and the Political Bureau for trustfully assigning her to hold the new position of the Party.



Mai affirmed that she was fully aware of her honour and entrusted responsibilities, and vowed to continue to learn, strive, improve herself, uphold the sense of responsibility and political mettle, inherit and build on experiences of predecessors to meet the increasingly high requirements of the Party and people.



Mai was born on January 23, 1958; her native place is in Hien Ninh commune, Quang Ninh district, the central province of Quang Binh. She holds a master’s degree in public administration, a bachelor’s degree in history and a bachelor’s degree in law.



She had previously held various positions, including Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union’s Central Committee; President of the Vietnam Youth Federation; deputy to the National Assembly (NA) from the 10th to the 15th terms; Vice Chairwoman of the 11th NA’s Committee for Culture, Education, Youth, Adolescents and Children; member of the 10th and 11th Party Central Committee; member of the National Assembly's Standing Committee; and Chairwoman of the 12th and 13th NA's Committee for Social Affairs.

At the 12th National Party Congress in January 2016, Mai was elected as member of the Party Central Committee. At the first meeting of the 12th Party Central Committee, she was elected to the 12th Political Bureau. In February 2016, she was assigned by the Political Bureau to join the Party Central Committee's Secretariat and to hold the post of Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilisation.



On January 30, 2021, at the 13th National Party Congress, Mai was elected as a member of the 13th Party Central Committee for the 2021-2026 tenure. At the first meeting of the 13th Party Central Committee, she was elected to the 13th Political Bureau for the 2021-2026 tenure. In April 2021, she was assigned by the Political Bureau to hold the position of Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee's Organisation Commission./.