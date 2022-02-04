Culture - Sports Specialties of Tet feast in central region Although they led a difficult life, people in the central region still try to arrange a hearty meal to worship their ancestors during Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.

Culture - Sports Reviving horse racing tradition in Lao Cai’s Bac Ha Bac Ha horse racing festival was recognised as a national intangible heritage on May 31, 2021, setting the scene for the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai to foster preservation of its distinctive north-western cultures.

Culture - Sports Kumquat – enduring symbol of Tet During the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival, it is a tradition for Vietnamese families to put up ornamental plants outside and around their houses to liven up the atmosphere while expressing a wish for good luck, happiness, and prosperity in the new year.

Culture - Sports Discovering artisans' skills in Thanh Ha ancient pottery village If pottery villages now mainly use molds, artisan in the Thanh Ha ancient pottery village in Hoi An city, the central province of Quang Nam, have kept their traditional method of making pottery - hand made and wheel thrown.