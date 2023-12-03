Tug-of-war rituals and games - Unique national intangible cultural heritage

Tug-of-war rituals and games in Vietnam are practiced mostly in the midlands, the Red River Delta, and the North Central region, which are lands of longstanding Vietnamese settlement and the cradle of wet rice civilization. In 2015, tug-of-war rituals and games in Vietnam, Cambodia, the RoK, and the Philippines were officially recognised by UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.