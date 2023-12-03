Tug-of-war rituals and games - Unique national intangible cultural heritage
The tug-of-war team in Huu Chap village, Hoa Long ward, in Bac Ninh city, Bac Ninh province, includes 70 people aged 30 to 45. (Photo: VNA)
Keo song (song pulling) is a traditional folk game in the three villages of Huong Canh, Ngoc Canh, and Tien Canh in Huong Canh town, Binh Xuyen district, Vinh Phuc province. (Photo: VNA)
Sitting tug-of-war, a folk game played during festivals and rituals at Tran Vu Temple in Thach Ban ward, Long Bien district, Hanoi, has been added to the UNESCO Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. (Photo: VNA)
