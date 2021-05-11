Tuyen Quang promoting cooperation with RoK
A delegation led by Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam, Park Noh-wan, paid a visit to the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on May 11.
At the working session (Photo: VNA)Tuyen Quang (VNA) - A delegation led by Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam, Park Noh-wan, paid a visit to the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on May 11.
At a working session, local authorities briefed the guests on Tuyen Quang’s socio-economic development and the results of cooperation between the province and its RoK partners in the recent past.
They also identified potential fields of cooperation, including partnerships between the province and RoK localities, official development assistance (ODA), and agriculture, tourism, transport-smart urban building, labour and employment, education and training, and industry and trade.
Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Son appreciated the RoK’s support for the province’s socio-economic development, especially in health care, education, and agricultural development.
He voiced his hope that the RoK Embassy, via the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Vietnam Office, will continue to assist the province with smart urban development in Tuyen Quang city, along with high-tech agricultural production and the inclusion of local products in the global value chains of RoK companies. He also called upon firms to invest in high-tech and safe vegetable growing and sharing knowledge on organic production.
The RoK side is also expected to assist Tuyen Quang in attracting investment in tourism development and creating optimal conditions for students at vocational schools to study and work in the RoK.
For his part, the ambassador spoke highly of Tuyen Quang’s socio-economic achievements and its efforts to fight COVID-19.
He expressed his hope that the successful implementation of a rural development programme in the province, supported by the RoK, will become a model that is expanded to other mountainous localities.
The ambassador added that he will continue to introduce Tuyen Quang to RoK localities to form partnerships and help local people temporarily work in the country and consider aid in education, health care and human resources training, thereby luring more RoK businesses to the province.
He hoped that Tuyen Quang will promptly open an expressway linking it with the Noi Bai-Lao Cai expressway so as to facilitate cooperation between the province and the RoK.
Tuyen Quang is now home to six RoK projects with registered capital of nearly 32 million USD. Of which, a rural development project is being implemented in the province using non-refundable aid from the RoK Government via KOICA, totalling 18.39 million USD./.