Business Passengers passing Noi Bai int’l airport drop sharply Only 22,000 passengers passed through the Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi per day over the last six days, equivalent to only one third of the usual figure, due to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Business Demand for commercial space increases in Q1 The need for commercial space in Quarter 1 slightly increased as compared to the previous quarter as exchanges of goods rose during the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday and international brands continued to expand their networks in Vietnam, according to the Ministry of Construction.

Business Raw cashew nut imports rocket in first four months Vietnam imported nearly 1.2 million tonnes of raw cashew nuts worth 1.9 billion USD in the first four months of this year, increases of 300 percent and 323.5 percent year-on-year, according to the General Statistics Office.

Business Ministry develops measures to distribute agro products amid pandemic The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is working to promote the distribution of farm products amid the fourth outbreak of COVID-19 in Vietnam as well as establish a resilient agriculture sector.